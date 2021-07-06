Breaking: U.S. Makes Decision On Sha’Carri Richardson

Less than a week after testing positive for marijuana after her performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been given a final ultimatum on whether USA Track & Field will let her join this year’s Olympic Team.

According to multiple reports, the governing body has declined to let the 21-year-old join the 4×100 meter relay team in Tokyo. Instead, she will miss out on her first chance to go to an Olympic Games.

“While USATF fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti-Doping Agency rules related to THC should be reevaluated, it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies following competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games,” USATF said in a statement Tuesday.

“All USATF athletes are equally aware of and must adhere to the current anti-doping code, and our credibility as the National Governing Body would be lost if rules were only enforced under certain circumstances.”

News from the AP wire: INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Banned sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson left off U.S. relay team after marijuana test, won't run in Tokyo Olympics. — Dan Cohen (@DanCohenTV) July 6, 2021

Richardson ran the sixth-fastest time in the 100-meter dash at Olympic Trials but had her time disqualified after the positive test. After news of the disqualification came down, the 21-year-old sprinter went on the “Today Show” to explain and take responsibility for her decision.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I know what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

Although she won’t be able to participate in the individual event or the relay, the young sprinter vowed to be back for next year’s World Championships.

“I’m sorry, I can’t be y’all Olympic Champ this year,” Richardson wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “but I promise I’ll be your World Champ next year.”

