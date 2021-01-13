Breaking: U.S. Olympic Medalist Charged In Connection With Capitol Riot

Earlier this week, a troubling report emerged suggesting former Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was a member of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to the New York Times, former teammates and coaches identified an image of Keller in a video posted by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas. The football appears to show Keller, who stands at 6-foot-6, shoving with Capitol Police.

The former star swimmer made a poor outfit choice, donning his U.S. Olympic Team jacket in the video. That made it easy for former teammates to fans to identify the gold medal winner.

Participants in the storming of the U.S. Capitol have been receiving charged for their actions. Keller is no different.

According to a report from Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, Keller has been charged as a result of his involvement in the storming of the Capitol.

BREAKING: Klete Keller, the Olympic gold medalist swimmer from USC pictured in the U.S. Capitol during last week's riot, has been charged in U.S. District Court in D.C. — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 13, 2021

Keller, 38, was a star swimmer coming out of high school and competed in the 2000 Olympics at just 18 years old.

He committed to swim at USC, but eventually left school to focus on his professional career. He helped the U.S. team to two gold medals as a part of the 4×200 freestyle relay at the 2004 Olympics in Athens and again in 2008 at the Beijing Games.

In his first Olympics – 2000 – Keller helped the team to a silver medal. He swam with Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and other stars.