Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Makes Olympic Team

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, will head to the Tokyo Olympics later this month. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team, according an announcement from the U.S. equestrian team on Monday.

Springsteen, ranked 27th in the world, will head to this summer’s Games with her 12-year-old stallion, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. She’ll join the other three members of the American team in Tokyo, including McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut.

Springsteen’s selection for the equestrian team was a long time coming. She was named an alternate at the 2012 London Summer Games and missed out on a chance to qualify for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

This summer, she’ll finally achieve her dream of representing the United States in the Olympics.

Springsteen’s horse is obviously a major part of her story. She explained how the connection with her current Belgian Warmblood stallion has been crucial to her success.

“I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride,” Springsteen told CNN in 2019. “Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle. But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse.”

Clearly Springsteen has developed enough chemistry with Don Juan van de Donkhoeve to earn the chance compete for Olympic glory in less than a month.

The jumping team qualifying event and final at the Tokyo Olympics will take place on Aug. 6 and 7.

