Canada Has Made A Decision On The Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympics kick off from Beijing in less than two months. When they do, there will be a number of countries not represented – at least diplomatically.

On Wednesday afternoon, Canada became the latest country to announce it will diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in early February. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the news this morning.

When speaking with reporters today, Trudeau said the government is “extremely concerned” by the “repeated human rights violations carried out by the Chinese government.”

To show its displeasure, Canada decided the right course of action was withholding the delegates from the festivities before, during and after the Olympics.

Canada isn’t the only country to make this decision. Australia also opted to boycott the Olympics diplomatically – as did the United States.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that the Biden administration will not be sending diplomatic or official representation to the Olympics or Paralympics in Beijing.

“The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the [People’s Republic of China’s] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang,” Psaki said.

Athletes from all three countries will attend and participate, though.