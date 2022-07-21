Eileen Gu Named Breakthrough Athlete: Sports World Reacts
The ESPYS are currently underway from Los Angeles, California on Wednesday evening.
A couple of awards have been given out, including Breakthrough Athlete.
Chinese-American Olympic gold medalist Elieen Gu was named the recipient of the award.
Gu dominated at the Winter Olympics for China this past winter. She grew up in California but competed for her mom's native country.
"LFG!! Congrats!" one fan tweeted.
"WWWW," another fan added.
Not everyone likes it, though. Some fans believed Grizzlies star Ja Morant was robbed.
The ESPYS are currently airing on ABC.