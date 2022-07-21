Eileen Gu Named Breakthrough Athlete: Sports World Reacts

Gold medallist China's Gu Ailing Eileen celebrates on the podium during the freestyle skiing women's freeski big air victory ceremony at the Beijing Medals Plaza in Beijing on February 8, 2022. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images) MANAN VATSYAYANA/Getty Images

The ESPYS are currently underway from Los Angeles, California on Wednesday evening.

A couple of awards have been given out, including Breakthrough Athlete.

Chinese-American Olympic gold medalist Elieen Gu was named the recipient of the award.

Gu dominated at the Winter Olympics for China this past winter. She grew up in California but competed for her mom's native country.

"LFG!! Congrats!" one fan tweeted.

"WWWW," another fan added.

Not everyone likes it, though. Some fans believed Grizzlies star Ja Morant was robbed.

The ESPYS are currently airing on ABC.