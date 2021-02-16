Former Olympic Medalist Arrested For Allegedly Running Drug Ring

Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was reportedly arrested this week in his home country of Australia. The 45-year-old, who won multiple medals at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, has been accused of running a drug ring, according to TMZ Sports.

Local law enforcement announced Miller’s arrest Tuesday, along with another unidentified man suspected of involvement in the drug ring.

Officials claimed that the 45-year-old Miller played a role in spreading over $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine across New South Wales. Allegedly, the illegal venture used candles to smuggle narcotics.

“For all intents and purposes, [they were] everyday candles,” an investigator told TMZ Sports. “However they weren’t laced with any fragrance, they were laced with half a kilo of methyl-amphetamine in each candle, and there were eight candles.” Law enforcement reportedly discovered “approximately one kilogram of heroin with a street value of $250,000, over $75,000 cash, mobile phones, documents, encrypted electronic devices and smaller amounts of prohibited drugs” during raids connected to Miller.

“They were well set up,” an anonymous investigator said via TMZ Sports. “And they were intent on death and misery right throughout the state.”

DEVELOPING: Police have just arrested Scott Miller. The Olympic swimmer has been arrested for alleged involvement in "the commercial supply of more than $2 million worth of ice." For the latest: https://t.co/yZThaCzsww @em_partridge #9News pic.twitter.com/4HsVmLYPgO — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 15, 2021

Miller became well known in the Olympic community after winning the silver medal in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. He also earned a bronze medal with 4x100m medley relay at the same Summer Games.

However, following his success in Atlanta, Miller struggled to stay out of trouble. He was suspended from FINA competition in 1998 after testing positive for marijuana and failed to qualify for the 2000 Olympics in his home country’s Sydney.

Miller has been arrested twice before, once in 2008 and again in 2013 on drug-related charges.

