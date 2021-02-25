Former U.S. women’s gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide this afternoon, hours after being charged with multiple felonies.

Geddert, who worked closely with disgraced former Team USA doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar, was charged earlier today in Michigan with physically, emotionally and sexually abusing athletes.

At the time of his death he faced 24 felonies: 20 counts of human trafficking and forced labor, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, racketeering and lying to a police officer.

“John Geddert used force, fraud and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit to him,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said during a news conference this afternoon.

Geddert coached the U.S. women’s gymnastics team during the 2012 Olympics in London. Several gymnasts accused Nassar of sexually abusing them at Geddert’s gym in Michigan.

John Geddert's attorney's office confirmed that the former Olympic coach is dead. He was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. https://t.co/wZaMpz5Wbn — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) February 25, 2021

Attorney General Dana Nessel confirms that Geddert's death was by suicide. “My office has been notified that the body of John Geddert was found late this afternoon after taking his own life. This is a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.” — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) February 25, 2021

Geddert had long been regarded as an “enabler” of Nassar’s. Clearly, he was accused of his own misconduct as well and likely faced significant jail time if convicted.

He opted not to stick around and find out if that would happen.