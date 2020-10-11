Former United States Olympic Gold Medalist Has Passed Away

The Sports world received heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, as former Olympic hurdles champion Charles Moore has passed away after his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Moore’s greatest accomplishments were winning the Olympic 400m hurdles title and Olympic 4x400m silver medal. It’s not surprising that he ended up becoming an exceptional athlete. His father was actually an elite sprint hurdler in the 1920s.

Back in September, Moore opened up about his father and the impact he had on his career.

“My father was the one whose idea it was I should make the Olympic team,” Moore said. “He was my best friend, my mentor and the guy who pushed the hell out of me. I loved it.”

Moore followed in his father’s footsteps and created his own legacy that will live on for generations.

World Athletics, formerly known as IAAF, released a statement on the loss of Moore.

“World Athletics is deeply saddened to hear that USA’s Charles Moore, the 1952 Olympic 400m hurdles champion, died from pancreatic cancer on Thursday at the age of 91.”

In 1978, Moore was inducted into Cornell University’s inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame. He was ranked as the third greatest athlete in the university’s history in Cornell Magazine.

Just a few years ago, Moore published two books, ‘Running on Purpose: Winning Olympic Gold, Advancing Corporate Leadership and Creating Sustainable Value’ and ‘One Hurdle at a Time: An Olympian’s Guide to Clearing Life’s Obstacles’.

Our thoughts are with the Moore family during this time.