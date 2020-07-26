George Foreman Reacts To Mike Tyson Fighting Again At 54

For better or worse, Mike Tyson is returning to the ring this fall. The 54-year-old former heavyweight champion has an exhibition bout scheduled against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson and Jones will fight in an eight-round match on September 12 in California. It will be the first time Tyson has fought competitively since 2005.

There are a lot of mixed feelings about the two all-time boxing greats getting back out there at their respective ages (Jones is 51 but has fought as recently as 2018). Nobody summed these feelings up better than another boxing legend, George Foreman.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Foreman called it “a beautiful thing” that Tyson and Jones are returning to boxing, but expressed legitimate concern that one of them will get hurt.

“There’s a time when you gotta worry about your health, but it’s a beautiful thing that they would even come out,” Foreman said. “Maybe they can even name a charity or something for the recipient of the funds. I think it’s good to come out but its gotta be a fun thing, but I hope one does not hit the other.”

Foreman admitted that while he’d caution against either man getting back in the ring, it likely wouldn’t do any good.

“I would just tell them it’s really dangerous but when you make up your mind to do something like that, you can’t tell them ‘don’t do it.’ They’re not gonna hear that,” he said. “Even me. Big fool like me, back in the day, I only saw what I wanted to see.”

Right now, Mike Tyson is the slight favorite over Jones, according to the oddsmakers.