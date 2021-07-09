Watch: Gregg Popovich Runs Sprints At Team USA Practice

Gregg Popovich is one of the greatest coaches in sports history. It doesn’t hurt that he keeps everyone accountable, including himself.

He’s leading this year’s edition of Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The roster is pretty star-studded, with guys like Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum leading the way. They’ll be heavy favorites to win Olympic gold once again, but we’ve seen unfocused American teams falter before.

That doesn’t look to be a major concern this summer. The team is currently conducting practices at UNLV, and Kevin Love gave us a peak at an interesting sight.

It is unclear what happened, but Popovich apparently has a hard-and-fast rule for practice: if you mess up, you do sprints up and down the court. That goes for he and the coaching staff as well. Kevin Love posted video of the 72-year old doing just that, along with Jay Wright and other members of the staff.

Gregg Popovich at 72 years old can still run suicides, what's your excuse? 👀pic.twitter.com/D4a6rOvKL7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 9, 2021

Gregg Popovich deserves a lot of credit, he’s doing a great job for someone at his advanced age. There aren’t many 72-year olds who’d volunteer to do that.

Team USA opens Olympic preliminary round play on July 25, with a matchup against France. Their opponent has a pretty decent group of NBA players, including Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Frank Ntilikina.

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, delayed from last summer due to COVID-19, run from Friday, July 23 until Sunday, August 8.

[ClutchPoints]