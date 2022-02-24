International Olympics Committee Releases Statement On Russia

The sports world is continuing to hammer Russia over the nation’s invasion of Ukraine this week. But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is particularly disappointed in the hostilities given the efforts they made to keep things peaceful.

On Thursday, the IOC condemned the Russian government for breaching “the Olympic Truce,” which was set to end on March 20. IOC president Thomas Bach called on Russia to observe its commitment to the truce and “give peace a chance.”

“The International Olympic Committee (IOC) strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government,” the statement read. “The Olympic Truce began seven days before the start of the Olympic Games, on 4 February 2022, and ends seven days after the closing of the Paralympic Games.”

“Observe your commitment to this Olympic Truce. Give peace a chance,” Bach said.

The IOC further announced that it is concerned about the Olympic Community in Ukraine. It intends to help coordinate humanitarian assistance where it can.

“Following recent events, the IOC is deeply concerned about the safety of the Olympic Community in Ukraine. It has established a task force to closely monitor the situation and to coordinate humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic Community in Ukraine where possible.”

IOC ‘Strongly Condemns’ Russia For Violating ‘Olympic Truce’ By Invading Ukraine https://t.co/q10Gyttcqr pic.twitter.com/ni432jeTS3 — Forbes (@Forbes) February 24, 2022

Russian athletes were allowed to compete at the recent Winter Olympics under the “ROC” banner. But a ban for doping prevented them from competing under their own flag.

It’s doubtful that the IOC will take further action against Russia beyond this condemnation.

Should the IOC take any further action?