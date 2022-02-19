The Spun

IOC Makes Decision On Medal Ceremony: Sports Fans React

Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Winter Olympics.BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 15: Kamila Valieva of Russia skates during the Women Single Skating Short Program on day eleven of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on February 15, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The International Olympic Committee has made a decision on the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event and its one that U.S. fans won’t like.

The IOC has decided not to have a medal ceremony due to the potential PR nightmare that could come with Russia winning gold.

Russia has done well in these Olympics, though there’s also been a lot of controversy surrounding some athletes, including Kamila Valieva.

This past week, another controversial situation occurred after a Russian Olympic skater had to apologize after giving the bird to the United States after a victory.

Daniil Aldoshkin confirmed to the media that he meant no offense by it, though it still wasn’t good enough of an apology.

The sports world is upset by having no medal ceremony and some even think Russia should be completely banned from the Olympics.

The United States and Japan will have to wait until after the closing ceremony to get their medals. The U.S. finished with silver while Japan got the Bronze.

