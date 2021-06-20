15-Year Old U.S. Swimmer Katie Grimes Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky is one of the most talented Olympians in the world, and is set to dazzle the world in Tokyo this summer. She’ll be joined by another American phenom, 15-year old Katie Grimes.

At tonight’s Olympic swim trials, Ledecky won the women’s 800 meter freestyle with an impressive time of 8:14.62. Just over five seconds behind her was Grimes, who she has clearly taken under her wing ahead of the Tokyo games.

On NBC tonight, Ledecky waved over for her young teammate to join her in an interview with Michele Tafoya. “I told her after her mile the other day when she got third, ‘You’re the future,’ and I told her after that, ‘She’s the now,'” Ledecky said. “I think Katie-squared is going to crush it in Tokyo.”

“I don’t even know. Just speechless,” Grimes said, when asked what she’s gone through this week. “It’s been a long time. I know I’m just 15, but it’s a lot of work.” The two Katies, who will compete for gold in Tokyo this summer, shared a pretty incredible moment.

"You're the future. She's the now." 15-year-old Katie Grimes will join THE Katie Ledecky at the #TokyoOlympics this summer. #SwimTrials21 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/bLQQa1G8Qh — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 20, 2021

Katie Ledecky knows what Katie Grimes is dealing with. She was just 15 years old in 2012, when she won Olympic gold in the 800m freestyle. Grimes is the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer since Ledecky nine years ago.

Katie^2 🙌 15-year-old Katie Grimes is the youngest woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Swim Team since @katieledecky in 2012. #SwimTrials21 pic.twitter.com/QYEgEhwekE — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 20, 2021

Grimes swims for the Sandpipers of Nevada out of Las Vegas. While Ledecky is just 24-years old and should have plenty of swimming in front of her, she’ll have some serious talent to take the torch, when she’s done making history.

