Kevin Durant Reportedly Makes Decision On Summer Olympics

With the Brooklyn Nets‘ elimination in the playoffs last night, Kevin Durant now must turn his attention to the offseason. But will that offseason attention take him to Tokyo with Team USA for the Summer Olympics?

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Durant is expected to commit to Team USA for the Olympics in Tokyo.

Durant has made two previous appearances at the Summer Olympics. He made his Olympic debut in 2012 in London, leading the US in scoring during their run. Durant had a team-high 30 points in their gold medal match against Spain.

The Brooklyn Nets star was equally good at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. He once again led Team USA in scoring and dropped 30 in their gold medal game win over Serbia.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to commit to Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 12 games this postseason. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2021

Kevin Durant will be one of the oldest members of Team USA at the Olympics. But given his recent form, he should still be among the most prolific in the tournament.

In 12 postseason games for the Nets these past few weeks, he averaged 34 points, nine rebounds and four assists. All of that is on the heels of a season where he averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 35 games.

With or without Kevin Durant, Team USA is expected to be the top gold medal contender in Tokyo.

But their odds will definitely spike if he’s there.