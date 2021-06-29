Team USA Explains Why Kevin Love Made The Roster

Kevin Love is coming off of one of the most disappointing seasons of his career. That didn’t stop USA Basketball from selecting him for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Love played just 25 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers this season, and has suited up for 103 total games over the last three seasons. He averaged 12.2 points per game, the lowest output since his rookie year, and 7.4 rebounds per game, the lowest mark of his career.

He joins a team headlined by the likes of Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Devin Booker. The selection hasn’t been without controversy. Jalen Rose accused the team of “tokenism,” and being afraid of fielding an all-Black Team USA, something that doesn’t really hold up under scrutiny. Dick Vitale backed up Rose’s statement, stumping for someone like Zion Williamson to take his place.

Jerry Colangelo defended his selection, when asked by the New York Post why he got the spot over local star Julius Randle. He said it came down to Love’s international experience, and his desire to surround superstars like Durant and Lillard with role players.

Kevin Love won gold with Team USA in London in 2012, and at the 2010 FIBA World Championships in Turkey. There is something to building a roster suited to the international game, though it is certainly up for debate whether Love is the best choice there.

From Colangelo:

“The best reason to say why Kevin Love as an extra big was because of his international experience. Yes it’s true he hasn’t played much of anything the last couple of years, but the skills he brings to the table and commitment he’s made to physical conditioning, he’s a versatile guy up front who can rebound and hit shots. Who’s to say how many minutes a guy will play? You’re not playing all 12 players. It was a matter of filling out the roster with role players.”

Love joins Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, and Jerami Grant as the main interior players on Team USA’s roster.

