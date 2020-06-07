Kurt Thomas, Olympian and World Champion gymnast, passed away on Friday. He was 64 years old.

Thomas suffered a stroke on May 24th. The stroke was “caused by a tear of the basilar artery in the brain stem,” per Yahoo Sports. Lingering complications led to his death on Friday.

Thomas was a pioneer of U.S. gymnastics. He competed at the 1976 Olympics before becoming the first U.S. gymnast to win a gold medal at the World Championships, which took place in 1978. His gold medal came in the floor exercise.

The Olympian gymnast won six more medals at the 1979 World Championships – a record for a single championships. Beloved U.S. women’s gymnast Simone Biles tied Thomas’ record in 2018.

Kurt Thomas, U.S. gymnastics' first world champion, dies at 64 https://t.co/AuySnM3FRB pic.twitter.com/oKJQJwjCnk — NBC OlympicTalk (@NBCOlympicTalk) June 7, 2020

Kurt Thomas did not compete at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games due to the United States’ boycott. The U.S. gymnast was considered one of the favorites to win a gold medal at the games. He opted to retire at the time as a result of the U.S. boycott. Thomas returned to the sport ahead of the 1992 Olympic Games, becoming the oldest male to make the U.S. national team in team history. He was not chosen to compete at the Barcelona Games, though.

Thomas was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2003.

He’s still considered a hero for his efforts to put U.S. Gymnastics on the map. Prior to his impact, U.S. Gymnastics was barely recognized around the world.

We’re thinking of Thomas’ family and friends during this unfortunate and unexpected time.