Lance Armstrong Has Admitted When He First Started Doping

Tonight, ESPN is going to broadcast its Lance Armstrong documentary, Lance, Part 1. The story is poised to chronicle the rise and fall of cycling’s greatest and most controversial superstar.

Ahead of the debut, we’ve learned quite a bit from the former Olympic bronze medalist. A mere preview of the documentary reveals just how old Armstrong was when he started doping.

Armstrong is one of several former cyclists asked the same question, “The first time you ever doped, how old were you?” After taking a moment to consider, Armstrong answers, “Twenty-one.”

That would put the start of his doping between 1992 and 1993 – right at the start of his professional career. Armstrong’s breakout campaign came in 1993, when he won world championship gold at the Elite Men’s Road Race in Oslo.

The 1993 year also saw Armstrong win the Trofeo Laigueglia, an individual stage in the Tour de France, the World Road Race Championship, and the National Road Race Championship.

And by the looks of it, nearly all of those feats were achieved after he started doping

From there, Armstrong became an international sports celebrity. His cancer diagnosis in 1996 and subsequent recovery made him a legend.

In 2000, he won a bronze medal at the Summer Olympics in Sydney.

But doping allegations dogged Armstrong for years. He fought vehemently against anyone who accused him of it and took many to court over it.

Will Lance Armstrong finally tell the whole truth about his doping tonight?