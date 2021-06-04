LeBron James Makes Decision On Summer Olympics

With the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo just a few months away, Team USA basketball coach Gregg Popovich will have to start assembling his roster soon.

Unfortunately, it looks like LeBron James won’t be a part of it. Speaking to the media on Thursday, LeBron said he won’t be going to the Olympics. He instead joked that he’ll be joining the “Toon Squad” in his upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“No, I think I’m going to play for the Toon Squad this summer instead of the Olympics,” LeBron said, via Bleacher Report. “I think that’s what I’ll focus on, trying to beat the Monstars or the Goon Squad, we call them now.”

LeBron has represented the United States basketball team in the Olympics three times. He won bronze in Athens in 2004, then back-to-back gold medals in Beijing and London in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

But LeBron withdrew from the team ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant led that team to a third-straight gold.

Team USA had disappointing performance at the 2019 FIBA World Cup due in large part to so many players choosing not to play. It’s widely expected that fewer superstars will opt out this time around.

But not having LeBron James – coming off a pretty solid season at age 36 – will still be a pretty big loss.