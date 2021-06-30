USA Basketball Director Has Telling Comment On LeBron James’ Olympic Future

LeBron James will not be joining Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. And it’s very possible he may not join Team USA for any future Olympic events.

Appearing on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, USA Basketball Director Jerry Colangelo was asked if “we’ve seen the last of Olympic LeBron”. Colangelo pretty quickly affirmed that LeBron probably won’t play for the team again.

“I would think so,” Colangelo replied. “Father Time takes his toll… LeBron made his choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he’s got a lot going on in his life. He made his contribution… but I think his time is over.”

LeBron is 36 now and coming off one of the rare injury-filled seasons of his storied NBA career. He’ll be 39 when the 2024 Olympics in Paris roll around.

LeBron James was a member of three Summer Olympic teams between 2004 and 2012. He won a bronze medal in 2004 before taking back-to-back gold medals in 2008 and 2012.

LeBron also helped Team USA take bronze in the 2006 FIBA World Championship and gold in the FIBA Americas Championship in 2007.

While his time as an Olympian may be over, he still goes down in history as one of Team USA’s many greats. At the 2012 Olympics in London, he became the first American to record a triple-double in the Olympics, recording 11 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists against Australia.

Carmelo Anthony is the only Team USA member to win more medals than him at the Olympics.

