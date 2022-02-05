Legendary U.S. Olympian Retiring After 2022 Winter Olympics

One of the most dominant athletes in his respective sport is stepping away from competition following the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Before competition officially kicks off, legendary snowboarder Shaun White announced this will be his final Olympics. White, 35, has won three gold medals in the men’s halfpipe competition with the last coming in Pyeongchang in 2018.

“This has all had its amazing glow as I’ve decided this will be my last Olympics,” White said. “I’ve given it my all, there have been some ups and downs on the way to get here. And with that I feel I’ve got stronger and better.

“I’m just so excited about everything. Opening ceremony was incredible. The venue looks incredible. I’m just enjoying every single moment.”

These #Olympics will be the last competition for Shaun White. But "I definitely don't think I'll be leaving the sport anytime soon," he added. "I think the beautiful part about snowboarding is there's still a life to be had within the sport outside of competition." pic.twitter.com/tjXHHUbYMY — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 5, 2022

The “Flying Tomato” also said this might be his final competition in the sport – not just at the Olympics.

“After the Olympics I don’t compete much after the Games as there’s so much pressure weighing on you and that relief is warranted,” White said. “I usually take the season off to get excited again, but this will be my last competition.”

White begins practice for this year’s competition this weekend, with the actual competition kicking off on Wednesday.

Can he capture a fourth gold medal and walk out on top?