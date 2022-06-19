Lia Thomas Is Trending Following Swimming's Official Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Will Thomas of the Pennsylvania Quakers during a meet against the Brown Bears at Sheerr Pool on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania on November 16, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

The world's governing swimming body has made an official decision on transgender swimmers.

Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer from Penn, sparked national debate this year with her dominance inside the pool. The former Penn men's swimmer joined the women's team after transitioning. Thomas won a national championship in the women's division this year.

On Sunday, FINA members voted 71.5% in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy.” The decision will restrict competition by transgender swimmers.

ESPN had more on the decision:

The new policy, which takes effect Monday, will require transgender competitors to have completed their transition by the age of 12 to be able to compete in women's competitions. The working group will spend the next six months to determine how to set up the new open category, FINA said.

"This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It's what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair," James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press. "They're not saying everyone should transition by age 11; that's ridiculous. You can't transition by that age in most countries, and hopefully you wouldn't be encouraged to. Basically, what they're saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage."

Thomas is the most-notable transgender swimmer, but she is not the only one.

It will be interesting to see how this impacts the sport moving forward.