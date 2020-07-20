Lindsey Vonn Shares Adorable Pool Message For Michael Phelps

How have you been spending your quarantine months?

While some of us have been eating as much food as possible and watching everything on our streaming lists, others have been a bit more productive.

Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn appears to be in the latter category. She shared an adorable video of what she’s been up to on Monday afternoon.

Vonn has been training her dog, Bear, for the Olympics. The former U.S. skier and her canine friend have been hitting the pool hard.

“Back to training Bear for the Olympics. He’s making progress, look out Michael Phelps,” Vonn wrote on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Vonn’s other dog, Lucy, appeared to be uninterested in getting wet. We don’t really blame her.

Bear, meanwhile, has been hitting the pool hard as of late. This is not the first time a pool training workout has been in session at the Vonn household.

“It’s too bad the Olympics were delayed a year… Bear and I were in peak form,” Vonn wrote on Instagram back in May.

The 2020 Summer Olympics were delayed a full year due to the global pandemic.

Perhaps the 2021 edition of the Summer Games can include some dog events. Bear certainly appears to be ready for it.