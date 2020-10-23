Lindsey Vonn Calls Out Body Shamers After Bathing Suit Photos

The legendary Lindsey Vonn has been posting plenty of pictures of her vacation in the Bahamas via Instagram this week. Several of her pictures have sparked responses from internet bullies.

Most of Vonn’s latest Instagram photos have been of her on the beaches of the Bahamas wearing a bikini. Unfortunately, she revealed body shamers have been infiltrating her comment section as of late. She addressed those body shamers in her latest social media post.

“I’ve posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems,” Vonn wrote on Instagram. “Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right.”

Vonn is remaining positive in the midst of so much online bullying. She delivered the ultimate knockout blow to body shamers at the end of her latest caption.

“But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am,” Vonn continued. “I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me. One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey.”

Check out Vonn’s latest Instagram post and the inspiring message below.

The internet can be a nasty place these days. But Vonn is a must-follow thanks to her positivity and inspiring messages.

Vonn has been an inspiration to thousands of people wanting to follow in her skiing and Olympic footsteps.

Let’s hope internet bullies and body shamers stay off Vonn’s social media for good from now on.