Look: Aly Raisman's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some prominent Olympic athletes over the years.

Legendary United States women's gymnast Aly Raisman has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions.

Raisman, the powerful United States Olympic gymnast, took part in the special "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Raisman has been a leader both on and off the mat for the United States gymnastics family.

She's an iconic figure for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, too.

You can view her full galleries here.