Look: Best Aly Raisman Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some incredibly strong athletes over the years.

Few, if any, are more empowering than Aly Raisman.

The former United States Olympic gymnast posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2017 and 2018.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at her best candids on YouTube.

Some of Raisman's best photos have also been shared on social media.

You can view Raisman's complete photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.