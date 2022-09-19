Look: Favorite Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several powerful, inspiring models and athletes over the years.
Few, if any, fit that description better than legendary United States gymnast Aly Raisman.
The former United States Olympic athlete has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.
Raisman even participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's "Body Paint" photoshoots.
Raisman is one of several top athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
