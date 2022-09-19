Look: Favorite Aly Raisman 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured several powerful, inspiring models and athletes over the years.

Few, if any, fit that description better than legendary United States gymnast Aly Raisman.

The former United States Olympic athlete has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Raisman even participated in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Raisman is one of several top athletes to have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

