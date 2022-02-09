Look: Here’s Chloe Kim’s First Halfpipe Run At 2022 Winter Olympics

Four years ago, United States snowboarder Chloe Kim stole the show at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

She became the youngest woman in Olympic history to win a gold medal in snowboarding. Kim, just 17 years old at the time, took home the gold medal in the women’s snowboard halfpipe.

Four years later, Kim is the favorite to win gold yet again. Late Tuesday night, she and the rest of the competitors took to the halfpipe for their first official runs of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Kim was the second woman to go and threw down an easy – for her – run to make sure she was positioned well to move on.

Here’s her first run.

Kim currently holds the lead in the contest with one more run to go. The top 12 after the first two runs of competition move on to tomorrow’s final.

She’s dominated the competition over the past few years and looks poised to earn another medal this week.

Stay tuned for the latest on Kim’s run toward gold.