Look: Lindsey Vonn’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Lindsey Vonn at her closing press conference.PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn of the United States attends a closing press conference for Team USA on day sixteen of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images,)

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn continues to thrive in her post-athletics career.

The former United States Olympic skier has done quite a few things since retiring from the slopes. Next month, she’ll try her hand at broadcasting.

Vonn will be covering the Winter Olympics for NBC. Perhaps we’ll see a larger broadcasting role for Vonn in the years to come.

That’s not all Vonn has gotten into, of course.

Previously, the legendary United States skier got into modeling. She’s posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Vonn added that the bodypaint photoshoot was probably her favorite memory.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is underway.

What notable athletes do you want to see featured?

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.