Look: Lindsey Vonn’s Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Legendary United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn continues to thrive in her post-athletics career.

The former United States Olympic skier has done quite a few things since retiring from the slopes. Next month, she’ll try her hand at broadcasting.

Vonn will be covering the Winter Olympics for NBC. Perhaps we’ll see a larger broadcasting role for Vonn in the years to come.

That’s not all Vonn has gotten into, of course.

Previously, the legendary United States skier got into modeling. She’s posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Vonn added that the bodypaint photoshoot was probably her favorite memory.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is underway.

