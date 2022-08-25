Look: Lindsey Vonn's New Bikini Photos Are Going Viral

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn of the United States attends a closing press conference for Team USA on day sixteen of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images,)

Lindsey Vonn announced her retirement from competitive skiing in 2019. Since then, she's shifted focus to her modeling career.

Vonn, a former Olympic gold medalist and world champion, announced a partnership with Swedish goggle company Yniq Eyewear this week.

Vonn teamed up with Yniq to help create and promote the company's first line of sunglasses.

"My ski goggles don’t work as well on the beach… so I created something new…" Vonn wrote in a post on Instagram teasing the launch.

“I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes,” Vonn explained of her new products.

Other pictures of Vonn modeling the fresh merchandise have been going viral, including some featuring the 37-year-old in a bikini by the pool.

One thing to make note of though. If you're planning on purchasing one of these pairs of sunglasses, be prepared to spend.

They are priced in the $450 to $650 range.