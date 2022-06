LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Mc Kayla Maroney of the United States of America celebrates her performance on the vault in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team final on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on July 31, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former United States Olympic champion McKayla Maroney continues to build her profile on social media.

Maroney, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, has more than 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

The former United States star gymnast has been able to land some impressive brand deals through her social media work.

Maroney recently shared some poolside photos.

Maroney is clearly still in elite gymnast shape.

You can follow McKayla on social media here.