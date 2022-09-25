Look: Michelle Jenneke Beach Photo Goes Viral

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Michelle Jenneke of Australia competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles heats during athletics on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

International hurdler Michelle Jenneke first went viral several years ago.

The Olympic hopeful went viral before one of her 100 meter hurdles races, thanks to her pre-race routine.

Jenneke, who continues to pursue a career in track and field, went viral on social media this week.

The hurdler went viral at the beach.

Jenneke has grown her brand on social media, landing some notable endorsement deals.

Perhaps we'll see a new viral routine from the hurdler in the months to come.