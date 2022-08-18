Look: Michelle Jenneke's Beach Photo Is Going Viral

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Michelle Jenneke of Australia competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles heats during athletics on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

A little over a week ago, Australian hurdler Michelle Jenneke narrowly missed out on a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games. Fast forward to this Thursday, and it appears she's enjoying her time away from the track.

On Thursday morning, Jenneke shared a picture of herself at the beach.

The caption for Jenneke's post said, "Safe to say I’m enjoying my time off."

Jenneke, 29, has been competing at the highest level for over a decade. In 2010, she won multiple medals at the Oceania Youth Championships.

Injuries have prevented Jenneke from reaching her full potential over the past few years, but she believes she is past that hurdle now.

“I had a pretty rough two years. There were times people in my inner circle were saying to me, ‘Are you sure you want to be doing this?’ And I was just saying back to them, ‘I’ve got more in me’. It shows that I have and I’m really glad I could show the world what I’m capable of,” Jenneke said.

It's unclear when we'll see Jenneke compete again.