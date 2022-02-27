The Spun

Look: Michelle Jenneke’s Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Michelle Jenneke runs a 100 meter hurdle race.GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 12: Michelle Jenneke of Australia competes in the Women's 100 metres hurdles heats during athletics on day eight of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on April 12, 2018 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Former star track and field athlete Michelle Jenneke is among the notable athletes to have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Jenneke, who went viral for her pre-race routine, posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2013.

The former track and field athlete joined a special list of athletes, which includes Danica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, Alex Morgan and many others.

Jenneke is a 100 meter hurdler out of Australia. She went viral in 2012 when a pre-race video of her dancing before the start of a race went viral.

The video got millions of views across Twitter and YouTube.

Jenneke went on to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2013.

Jenneke is one of several notable athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Shooting for the 2022 edition of the magazine is underway.

