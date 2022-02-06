Look: Newspaper Getting Crushed For Women’s Hockey Take

Rosie DiManno of Toronto Star Sports probably should have reconsidered pushing the “Send” button after finishing her most recent piece on women’s hockey at the Olympics. That’s how bad the reaction has been.

In an article published on Sunday entitled “Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong in the Olympics,” DiManno argued that the United States and Canada are the only teams that produce talent in the sport at an elite level. As a result, she believes that the sport should be removed from the Olympics since women’s hockey always ends in the US and Canada duking it out for gold.

In fairness, the Olympics has removed some sports in the past for being uncompetitive. And after some of the games we’ve seen this year and in prior Winter Olympics, it’s clear that few teams on earth can even come close to matching the US and Canada.

Unfortunately of DiManno, the majority of Twitter didn’t see the article that way. The tweet about the article has been ratio’d into oblivion and the comments consist of hundreds of furious objectors.

Why women’s hockey doesn’t belong at the Olympics https://t.co/lIuM47HIJt — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) February 6, 2022

“What an incredibly awful take. Just because they are much better than everyone else doesn’t mean they should just ban the sport. Should Wayne Gretzky have been banned from the NHL for scoring so much? Should Tom Brady have been banned from the NFL for winning so much? Cmon now,” one user replied.

“i read the article really fast and i think that was the stupidest thing ive ever seen,” wrote another.

“can’t believe someone signed off on publishing this,” a third user wrote.

Clearly DiManno touched a nerve with this piece – and not in a way that’ll get the paper any love.

