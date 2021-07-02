Look: NFL Player’s Wife Just Qualified For The Olympics

While DK Metcalf may have failed to qualify for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, there will still be NFL representation at the event. It’s just going to be an NFL player’s wife instead.

On Friday, Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough revealed on Twitter that his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, has qualified for the Olympics. Gonzalez will be representing the Colombia track & field team in the 400-meter hurdles.

Blough said that Gonzalez told him back in 2017 that she was going to “run through Tokyo” in the Olympics. Now she’s going to get her chance to make that dream a reality.

“I wish you all could see the day to day that went into this. In 2017, Melissa said, ‘I know I belong at the highest level, I’m going to run through Tokyo 2020 and just see what happens.’ Here she is in 2021 after a few crazy years. Stronger. Faster. Now, an Olympian!” Blough wrote on Twitter.

A former Texas Longhorn, Melissa Gonzalez is one of the world’s elite hurdlers, winning medals at the event all over the world representing Colombia.

Since 2017, Gonzalez has won medals in every edition of the South American Championships for the 400-meter hurdles. She won back-to-back silver medals in 2017 and 2018, and has won back-to-back golds at the 2019 and 2021 events.

Gonzalez also excels on the 4 x 400-meter relay, winning back-to-back gold medals in that event too.

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo begin on July 23. Heats for the 400-meter hurdles will begin on July 30.