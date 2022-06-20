Look: Olympics Star Reacts To Decision On Transgender Athletes

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 18: University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta Georgia. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A four-time Summer Olympics gold medalist has responded to FINA's decision on transgender athletes.

This weekend, swimming's governing body ruled on transgender athletes. The decision came down, saying athletes who transition after the age of 12 will be unable to compete in their respective divisions.

Penn swimmer Lia Thomas, who transitioned and joined the women's team, will likely be impacted by the decision. Thomas, who won a national championship at Penn, was hoping to continue her swimming career and compete for an Olympics spot.

Australian swimming star Cate Campbell reacted to FINA's decision.

"We see you, value you and accept you. My role; however, is also to stand up here, having asked our world governing body, FINA, to investigate, deliberate and uphold the cornerstone of fairness in elite women’s competition," she said, via The Guardian. "And it pains me that this part of my role, may injure, infuriate and potentially alienate people from an already-marginalized trans community."

Campbell continued.

"However, I am asking everyone to take a breath, to absorb before reacting. Listen to the science and experts. Listen to the people who stand up here and tell you how difficult it has been to reconcile inclusion and fairness," she added. "That men and women are physiologically different cannot be disputed. We are only now beginning to explore and understand the origins of these physiological differences and the lasting effects of exposure to differing hormones.

"Women, who have fought long and hard to be included and seen as equals in sport, can only do so because of the gender category distinction. To remove that distinction would be to the detriment of female athletes everywhere."

FINA's new policy is being referred to as a "gender inclusion policy."