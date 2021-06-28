Look: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Celebrates Her Olympic Berth

When the Olympics get underway in Tokyo next month, United States gymnast Simone Biles will be there to defend her gold medals.

To the surprise of no one, Biles clinched her berth on Team USA at the Olympic Trials in St. Louis this weekend. The 24-year-old put on a show as she usually does, wowing the crowd in attendance and those watching at home.

Biles’ boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, is a St. Louis native, and he was on hand to watch his partner secure her spot on the roster. He shared a message celebrating her accomplishment on social media.

“Next stop Tokyo,” Owens posted on his Instagram story Sunday night.

At the 2016 games in Rio De Janeiro, Biles won gold in the all-around, vault and floor exercise and a bronze on the balance beam. She was also part of the United States’ team gold medal-winning unit and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest stars in Tokyo.

“Thanks for all the love, support and encouraging messages, you guys are the best. I truly appreciate it! LOVE YALL,” Biles tweeted to her fans on Saturday afternoon.

The 2021 Olympics gets underway July 23 and runs through August 8.