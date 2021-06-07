Look: Simone Biles Posts Message Before The Olympics

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo are just a few weeks away and champion gymnast Simone Biles is likely going to be the star representative of Team USA.

Heading into one of the biggest summers of her life, Biles has a message for everyone. Taking to Twitter, she said that it is hard to put into words how she’s feeling but that she’s excited for the opportunity.

“Hard to put into words how I’m feeling but I still have more work to put in,” Biles wrote. “Excited to have the opportunity to compete in Olympic Trials in a few weeks. thanks everyone for the endless support, it means the world to me (heart) XO.”

Biles claimed four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. In the four years since then, she’s only continued to perfect her craft and dominate the global gymnastics scene.

Even after taking a hiatus from gymnastics in 2017, Simone Biles did not miss a beat when she returned to the sport in 2018.

At the 2018 U.S. National Championships, she swept gold in all five categories, then won four more gold medals at the World Championships later that year.

This past week, she claimed four more gold medals and a bronze at the 2021 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth. The U.S. Olympic trials take place later this month, and Biles is expected to qualify.

2016 was the year Simone Biles let everyone in America know her name.

2021 could be the year Biles becomes an even greater global force than she already is.

Women’s gymnastics at the Olympics in Tokyo begin July 24-25.