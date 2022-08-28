Look: Sports World Is Praying For Lindsey Vonn's Family

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The sports world is praying for the family of legendary U.S. Olympics skier Lindsey Vonn.

The longtime U.S. skier announced on Saturday night that her beloved mother has died. Vonn's mother was diagnosed with ALS one year ago.

Lindy Vonn died exactly one year after her diagnosis.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS. She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her.

If you’d like to make a donation to ALS research in my Mother’s name, please go to the link in my bio," Lindsey Vonn announced.

Our thoughts are with Lindsey's family during this difficult time.

"Sending you all my love Lindsey…" one fan wrote.

"I am so sorry for your loss. Your dedication to your mom is beautiful and you carry so much of her in you," another fan wrote.

"I’m so sorry Lindsey. Sending my thoughts and love to you and your family," another fan added.

"I love you …sending you and your family my deepest condolences mama…so sorry for your loss," one fan added.

Rest in peace, Lindy.