Look: Sports World Reacts To Aly Raisman's Throwback Photo

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gold medalist Alexandra Raisman of the United States poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Floor Exercise final on Day 11 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at North Greenwich Arena on August 7, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It's officially been 10 years since the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The 2012 Summer Olympics featured some legendary performances, highlighted by the United States women's gymnastics team.

U.S. gymnastics legend Aly Raisman posted a cool throwback photo on social media.

"I know I am a little late but…Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since this moment 🤍 So thankful for my teammates!!! Such special memories I cherish," she wrote.

