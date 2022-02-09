Just a few days ago, United States skier Mikaela Shiffrin had a shocking result at the Winter Olympics.

Shiffrin entered the 2022 Winter Olympics needing just one more gold medal to have more than any alpine skier in United States history. Unfortunately, in her first events of the games, she crashed out of the women’s giant slalom.

Her race was over just 11 seconds after it started. While her games didn’t get off to the best start, she had a chance to redeem herself on Tuesday night in the slalom.

It wasn’t meant to be, though. Shiffrin’s run ended even sooner than her last as she crashed out before the fourth gate of the slalom – ending her run in just over six seconds.

For several minutes she sat by the side of the course thinking about what just happened. NBC’s cameras didn’t feel the need to pan away, giving fans watching from home a glimpse into her misery.

It’s been a devastating start for Shiffrin in the games so far. She still has several other events left, but given the last two events it’s unclear if she’ll be able to participate.

Hopefully she can right the ship and compete at her best in the next few days.