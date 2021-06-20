Look: Usain Bolt Had A Very Special Father’s Day

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt is having a tremendous Father’s Day after he and his girlfriend welcomed a pair of twins to the world.

Bolt shared a post of his family today, which now includes newborns Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt. Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett already have a daughter together, Olympia Lightning.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt,” Bennett wrote in her own Instagram post. “You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

It appears that Bolt and Bennett kept her pregnancy very private, so their birth announcement is an awesome surprise on a special day.

Congratulations to Bolt, who at 34 years old, is not slated to compete in next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Hopefully the eight-time gold medal winner can use his time off to be with his family.