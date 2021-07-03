Watch: Luka Doncic Makes Honest Admission Ahead Of Olympics

Luka Doncic would probably love to win an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks. However, if he can lead his native Slovenia to Olympic gold, that would top anything he could accomplish in the NBA.

Doncic admitted as much after a 98-70 win over Venezuela in Olympic qualifiers. Doncic was second on the team with 23 points on a very efficient 7-of-11 shooting, adding 13 assists and nine rebounds.

After the game, he was asked whether he’d prefer to win an NBA Championship or a gold medal with his home country. He didn’t need much time to think about it.

“I would say gold medal with Slovenia. You play with your country, and that’s something that really, really…” Doncic said, cutting himself off a bit before saying he “wouldn’t mind both.”

Gold medal with the national team or an NBA championship? Luka Doncic chooses success with Slovenia

While some Mavericks fans probably don’t like the admission, you can’t blame Doncic for feeling that way. While a championship would be huge for Dallas and his basketball legacy, a gold medal would bring honor to his entire country, which has not had a ton of international hoops success before Doncic broke onto the scene.

Slovenia has never qualified for the Olympics, something they are now one win away from this summer. They can do so on Sunday against Lithuania.

Doncic led Slovenia to the EuroBasket title in 2017, which helped plant the country’s flag in the international hoops world. Winning the Olympics with a stacked version of Team USA in the way would be an unbelievable achievement.

