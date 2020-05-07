Ahmad Rashād Shares Cool Michael Jordan Dream Team Photo

Three weeks into ESPN’s 10-part Michael Jordan/1997-98 Chicago Bulls documentary The Last Dance, MJ is back at the center of conversation in the sports world. Plenty of others have taken to social media to share background anecdotes and information about that era.

Last weekend’s episodes discussed the 1992 Dream Team. That year’s United States Olympic men’s basketball team is one of the greatest ever assembled. It also served as something of a jumping off point for Jordan.

By that time, Jordan had won back-to-back NBA Championships and MVPs, and three regular season MVP awards. He had already cemented himself as an all-time great. With his domination within the Dream Team, it became clear that he had taken over as the best player in the world.

Stories about the Dream Team are always a blast, because the sheer number of all-time greats involved. On Twitter last night, Ahmad Rashād dug up an incredible photo from that time. It features Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Bird hanging out in what looks like a kid’s play room, drinking beer and playing ping pong.

A follow up photo may be even better. Bird definitely looks like he was having a good time.

All was calm until Larry cracked that second brew pic.twitter.com/MulXFkh6Us — No Hat Boy (@Montero887) May 7, 2020

The Last Dance will air its final four hour-long episodes over the next two Sundays. The show begins at 9 p.m. ET, and so far, it has been can’t miss viewing for sports fans.

