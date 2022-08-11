Michael Phelps Remembers Legendary Race: Sports World Reacts

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 12: Michael Phelps of the United States prepares ahead of the Men's 100m Butterfly Final on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 12, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Michael Phelps made history by winning eight gold medals at the 2008 Olympics. He earned the record-setting achievement with a major assist.

On this day 14 years ago, Jason Lezak completed an improbable comeback in the 4x100 freestyle relay. His theatric finish as the anchor solidified gold for the United States in Beijing.

"That was a fun one," Phelps said in response to a clip of the iconic race.

Fourteen years later, fans shared their memories of enthusiastically watching an unforgettable ending.

Phelps did his part, beginning the relay with an American-record time of 47.51 seconds. Yet he would have ended up tying Mark Spitz for a mere seven gold medals if not for Lezak's dramatic closeout.

Phelps captured an incredible 23 Olympic gold medals from 2004 to 2016. He retired after setting the 4x100-meter medley record, one of five gold medals, in the 2016 Summer Games.

Lezak, the oldest member of the U.S. men's swim team in 2008, also won an individual bronze medal in the 100-meter freestyle.