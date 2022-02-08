NBC Announces Decision On Leslie Jones, Olympics

A few days ago, actress and comedian Leslie Jones announced on Instagram that she was thinking about stopping her Olympics commentary. She said some of her videos regarding the Olympics were blocked.

“I’m starting to feel like this should my last Olympics I live tweet. I know I know, another celebrity b—-ing,” Jones wrote. “But I’m tired of fighting the folks who don’t want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I’m tired of fighting them. I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know y’all love it. But now it’s just gotten too hard.”

On Monday night, NBC Sports issues a response regarding Jones’ situation.

NBC Sports is encouraging Jones to continue positing about the Beijing Games on social media.

“She’s free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past,” a spokesman for NBC Sports said, via The New York Times. “She’s a super fan of the Olympics and we’re super fans of hers.”

NBC said the comedian Leslie Jones can continue tweeting about the #Beijing2022 Winter Olympics after she suggested the network was pressuring her to stop. https://t.co/vsf6omEo0y — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 8, 2022

Over the past few years, Jones has used her humor to provide a different take on the Olympic Games.

Hopefully, Jones will continue to put her own spin on Olympics commentary.