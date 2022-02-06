NBC Announces TV Ratings For First Olympic Saturday

The first weekend of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing has come and gone, and the ratings for the first Olympic Saturday quickly followed.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, NBC said it had a total audience of 13.6 million for the first Saturday of the Winter Olympics that includes NBC’s affiliated streaming services.

That’s far from the number NBC was looking for. The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang did 24.2 million on the same day. That’s a drop of 43.8-percent in a single cycle.

As you can imagine, people are scrambling to come up with explanations for why the ratings are so low. Some are saying they won’t watch because the Olympics are being held in China, while others just don’t know who the athletes are and don’t feel compelled to watch.

NBC says it had total audience of 13.6 million (streaming included) for first Saturday of Winter Olympics. Same date for 2018 Games did 24.2 million, so down 43.8 percent. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 6, 2022

“Might help if they showed the actual Olympics instead of commercials every three minutes,” one Twitter user complained.

“Not surprising. I didn’t even realize the Olympics were going on,” wrote another.

“Olympics has to have characters. Has to have a Michael Phelps, Lindsay Vonn, Nancy Kerrigan, Apollo Ohno…I can’t name one single person playing in these Olympics from any country,” a third wrote.

There might be a kernel of truth in all of the suggested reasons for the low ratings this year. The fact that these Olympics came right on the heels of the Summer Olympics just six months ago put the games in a unique spot as well.

Why do you think the Olympic ratings are so much lower this time than last?