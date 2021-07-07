New Report Casts Doubt On Fans Attending Tokyo Olympics

A new report suggests that local restrictions will make it impossible for fans to attend the Summer Olympics in Tokyo later this month.

According to the Associated Press via ESPN, COVID-19 cases have spiked in Tokyo recently, leading to a two-month high in cases. As a result, the Japanese government is expected to declared a state of emergency in the coming days that will likely run through the entire Olympics.

“(Japan’s) Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with key ministers to discuss virus measures and reportedly is considering reinstating a state of emergency in the capital until Aug. 22,” the report said. “The Olympics end on Aug. 8.”

This state of emergency will likely include a ban on fans attending, even for local residents. Per the report, a decision will be made this coming Friday after a meeting between the local organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Tokyo is registering 920 daily coronavirus cases, the highest since mid-May, two weeks ahead of the Olympics. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is reportedly deciding whether to reissue a state of emergency. Health officials are urging strict measures. https://t.co/IPnLF7AjjY — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo were supposed to be held last year. But the advent of the pandemic put those plans on hold due to almost every qualifying event getting cancelled.

Thankfully, many countries have managed to successfully battle the dangerous virus to the point that they’ve returned to a semblance of normalcy. But not every country has been so fortunate.

The IOC and city of Tokyo appear determined to make sure that the Olympics go on as scheduled. But there’s no doubt that it’s going to be a weird one this time around.

The Olympics begin on July 23.