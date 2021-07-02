Nike Releases Statement On Sha’Carri Richardson After Positive Test

America sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive drug test. The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that Richardson tested positive for marijuana.

Richardson has received a one-month suspension and her results from the U.S. Olympic trials have been disqualified. Of course, this isn’t the kind of news she was hoping to hear, especially after running the 100-meter dash in 10.72 seconds at the Olympic trials last month.

The majority of the sports world has been discussing Richardson’s suspension this Friday. Although it’s been a rough week for her, she did receive semi-decent news from one of her sponsors.

Nike released an official statement on Richardson’s positive test, announcing that she will remain a part of the company.

“We appreciate Sha’Carri’s honesty and accountability and will continue to support her through this time,” Nike said.

Richardson has been a Nike athlete since 2019, and remains so after positive marijuana test and one-month suspension

Richardson is being accountable for her actions and has already accepted her one-month suspension.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” Richardson said on NBC’s Today. “I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I know what I’m allowed not to do, and I still made that decision.”

Richardson claims she used marijuana as a coping mechanism after finding out her biological mother passed away.

At 21 years old, Richardson still has so much ahead of her as far as the Olympic Games are concerned. That being said, it would be very unfortunate if she’s not allowed to compete in Tokyo in any capacity this summer.