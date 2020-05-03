Old Dream Team Photo Going Viral Before ‘The Last Dance’

Even though he won a national title in college and six championships in the NBA, the greatest team Michael Jordan ever played on was the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Olympics.

Tonight, that legendary squad should get plenty of air time in Episode 5 of “The Last Dance” on ESPN. But if you’re a basketball fan, you’re probably pretty familiar with the “Dream Team” already.

The roster consisted of Jordan and 10 other NBA Hall of Famers, plus Duke’s Christian Laettner. They dominated opponents in Barcelona and became the gold standard by which every U.S. national team has been measured since.

In advance of “The Last Dance” tonight, this team photo is going viral, thanks to SLAM Magazine.

What's the first thought that comes to your mind when you see this photo? pic.twitter.com/Tc0c3b0yAq — SLAM (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2020

As it turns out, this photo might be a bit of a Rorschach test for some people. Just look at the difference in responses between ESPN’s Bomani Jones and WFAN New York’s Evan Roberts.

Patrick is giving MJ quite the dirty look https://t.co/mBgvmC2RGg — Evan Roberts (@EvanRobertsWFAN) May 3, 2020

that patrick ewing can't believe laettner's on the team. https://t.co/JWESEofXfM — bomani (@bomani_jones) May 3, 2020

We’ll let you all be the judge of what was going through Ewing’s mind when this picture was snapped.

Episode 5 of “The Last Dance” will premiere at 9 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN. At 10 p.m., “Episode 6” will follow.

It should be another night of must-see TV.